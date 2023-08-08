Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

HAFC stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $597.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

HAFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

