Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in James River Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in James River Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in James River Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.51 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.36.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

