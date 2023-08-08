Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 81.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 171,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 133,131 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

