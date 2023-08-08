Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $163,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 559.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $641.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

