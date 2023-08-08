Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGI. StockNews.com downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of TGI opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.59. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

