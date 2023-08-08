Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,905 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RES. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 132.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 109.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in RPC by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. RPC had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 15.97%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. RPC’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RES. Citigroup lowered RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

