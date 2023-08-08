Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,205 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOUS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $913.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

