Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 33.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 24.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.56. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at $165,397,930.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $55,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,644 shares in the company, valued at $122,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at $165,397,930.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,438 shares of company stock worth $1,725,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

