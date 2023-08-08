Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

MCW stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 957,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,730,299. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCW

About Mister Car Wash

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.