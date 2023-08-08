Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

