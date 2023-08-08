Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.66. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $180,497.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIII has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

