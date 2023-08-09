11,606 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -209.52%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

