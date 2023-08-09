12,058 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.63. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54.

Insider Activity

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $302,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $302,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $302,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 72,468 shares valued at $1,560,044. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Stephens increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.