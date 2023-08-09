13,400 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OTTR

Otter Tail Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.