15,055 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $745,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 354.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $43,775.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,348.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,287 shares of company stock worth $1,399,870 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PowerSchool Stock Down 11.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

