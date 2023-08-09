15,593 Shares in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sovos Brands by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,601.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,085 shares of company stock worth $10,121,131. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

SOVO opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.08. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

