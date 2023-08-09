1,612 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,612 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.62.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

