2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. 2U has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 2U by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 2U by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 2U by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,577,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

