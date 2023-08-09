3,500 Shares in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ORIX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

IX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

