3,558 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $94.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

