3,558 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,558 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at about $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at $625,356.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ziff Davis news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.13 per share, with a total value of $118,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Rossen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at $625,356.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

