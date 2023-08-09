3,956 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,268 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.77. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

