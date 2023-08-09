539 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 539 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.26.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $484.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.01 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.39.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

