6,410 Shares in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF alerts:

First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

About First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF

The First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (DTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate stocks that support wired and wireless communication, data infrastructure, warehouses, and fulfillment centers. Selection and weighting of securities are based on three-month average trading values.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.