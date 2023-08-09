7,003 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

CASS stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

