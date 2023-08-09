7,003 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

CASS stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $524.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cass Information Systems



Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

