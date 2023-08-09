8,549 Shares in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sleep Number by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sleep Number by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

SNBR opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.49 million, a P/E ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $50.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

