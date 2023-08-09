888 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 888 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Microsoft makes up 0.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

