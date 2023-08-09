AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Shares Down 2.5%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.10 and last traded at C$21.10. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.63.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.08.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

