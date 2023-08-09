Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,332. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 10,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

