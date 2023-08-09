AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 188,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 338,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on AbraSilver Resource from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
AbraSilver Resource Stock Down 2.7 %
About AbraSilver Resource
AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.
