ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 44,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 355,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 241.41% and a negative net margin of 1,117.26%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.