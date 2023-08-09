ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $133,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at $250,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,869 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

