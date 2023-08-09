Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 51,040 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 51,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $612,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 1,271 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $15,252.00.
- On Monday, June 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 414 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,140.00.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 131,457 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,315,884.57.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00.
Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $980.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
