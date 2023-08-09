Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 51,040 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 51,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $612,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 1,271 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $15,252.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 414 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,140.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 131,457 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,315,884.57.

On Thursday, June 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $980.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $14,365,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $7,039,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

