Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $934,560.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $315.25 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.56. The company has a market capitalization of $209.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

