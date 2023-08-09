Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Shares Down 1.8%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 149,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 195,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Adamas One Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.
Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
Adamas One
Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
