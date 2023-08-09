Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Shares Down 1.8%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 149,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 195,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Adamas One Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Get Adamas One alerts:

Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adamas One

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamas One stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas One Corp. ( NASDAQ:JEWL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Adamas One as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.