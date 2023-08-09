Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $53.24 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $450.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

