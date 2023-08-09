Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,760.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADYEY shares. Barclays downgraded Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
