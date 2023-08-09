AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AECOM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $329,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $4,462,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

