AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 3,127.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%.

AEye Stock Down 5.6 %

AEye stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. AEye has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Get AEye alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AEye by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.