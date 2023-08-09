Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.54-0.59 EPS.
Agiliti Price Performance
NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Agiliti has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000.
About Agiliti
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agiliti
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.