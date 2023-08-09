Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.54-0.59 EPS.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Agiliti has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $577,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,061.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $235,682.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $577,593.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,061.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

