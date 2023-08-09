Agronomics (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Trading Up 6.3%

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.14 and last traded at 0.14. 60,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 25,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Agronomics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.14.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

