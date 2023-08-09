AIA Group Ltd Acquires 17,960 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average of $169.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

