Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKRO opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of -0.93. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $28,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,448,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $28,076.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,448,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $7,402,200 and have sold 200,592 shares worth $10,429,062. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

