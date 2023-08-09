Alan Alexander Bruce Buys 91 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Alan Alexander Bruce bought 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($191.88).

Ithaca Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

LON:ITH opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.28. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.90 ($3.26). The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 217.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 245 ($3.13) to GBX 195 ($2.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

