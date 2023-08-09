Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 28,108 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,108 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.