Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $405.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.05.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $184.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $179.19 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

