Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AMR opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.86 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $30.03 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

