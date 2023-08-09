Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,903 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

GOOGL opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

