Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,348,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 323,890 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $761,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

